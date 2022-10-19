New Career Coach helps get students on right path

Board Member Betty Carter considers questions on the virtual Career Coach, which is a tool that helps those considering attending Treasure Valley Community College identify what their interests are, what fields might be good for those and what classes would be needed to get them on the right path. Pictured, from left, are Board Members Stephen Crow, Carter and Ken Hart.

 Leslie Thompson | Argus Observer

ONTARIO — Treasure Valley Community College offers more than 80 programs. But, if you want to go into a specific study area or field, what kind of careers are available and what classes should you take to help you get there?

The answers may be found in a new virtual tool, dubbed the Career Coach, which has college officials excited about how it can help students in clarifying, entering and staying on a path. An overview about this and other tools that have been developed for guided pathways was presented to the TVCC Board of Education during its monthly meeting on Wednesday. Presenters were Zach Widner, academic and career advisor, and Stephanie Oester, academic and dual credit coordinator.



