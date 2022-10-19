New Career Coach helps get students on right path

Board Member Betty Carter considers questions on the virtual Career Coach, which is a tool that helps those considering attending Treasure Valley Community College identify what their interests are, what fields might be good for those and what classes would be needed to get them on the right path. Pictured, from left, are Board Members Stephen Crow, Carter and Ken Hart.
ONTARIO — Treasure Valley Community College offers more than 80 programs. But, if you want to go into a specific study area or field, what kind of careers are available and what classes should you take to help you get there?
The answers may be found in a new virtual tool, dubbed the Career Coach, which has college officials excited about how it can help students in clarifying, entering and staying on a path. An overview about this and other tools that have been developed for guided pathways was presented to the TVCC Board of Education during its monthly meeting on Wednesday. Presenters were Zach Widner, academic and career advisor, and Stephanie Oester, academic and dual credit coordinator.
Guided pathways is a statewide initiative which had multiple cohorts. As TVCC is in the third cohort, officials have been able to glean information about best practices from other colleges which went through the process earlier.
The Career Coach is available online and has an abundance of bells and whistles, including a resume builder, work opportunities, and an assessment, which offers three variations: quick, standard and detailed.
Despite the fact that she officially celebrated her retirement from Snake River Correctional Institution at the end of September, Board Member Betty Carter found herself volunteered to demonstrate the quick start assessment.
It walked her through six questions about her areas of interest which she was able to rate five ways from “strongly disagree” to “strongly agree.”
At the end, it showed her 18 broad careers in various industries, ranking education and training as the highest and architectural and construction as the lowest.
Widner and Oester demonstrated how each of the results expanded, showing different fields of work in the respective industries “that might be a good fit,” Widner emphasized.
During this demonstration a student from the Associated Student Body set up and took notice of one of the examples in Natural Science was a job that paid $100,000 median salary, with 24 related job openings in the region, which comprises two counties in eastern Oregon and four in western Idaho.
Widner further explained that the company operating the online Career Coach was using real-time data that was updated on a daily basis.
“This is a really powerful tool, as you can see it has many facets to it,” said TVCC President Dana Young.
Widner and Oester also emphasized the tool is easy to use, and that is why students like it.
Widner explained that they are also working on academic program mapping to give students “more clarity and assurance before they transfer out.”
Other ways officials are spreading information about programs are through a guided pathways brochure, which identify classes for specific fields of study, such as health and medical, agriculture, natural resources, business, computer science and more.
According to Oester, they have handed out more than 1,000 of the brochures in recent months. Some feedback has been that people like the way it is broken up.
Another tool developed is a Did You Know fact sheet. For this, Oester said she worked with each department to find out what their “best-kept secret” was, or identify something they are always telling students. From those conversations, the fact sheet was developed, which has an array of information, including spaces for studying, private rooms at the library and much more.
Guided Pathways has many elements which will help schools help students be successful.
“It’s just so big, the entire student experience is what you’re trying to look at,” Oester said.
