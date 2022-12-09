HILLSBORO – “Evangelism in parenting is in the little moments,” says Aryanna Bax Liddell who is on a mission to convey a message for parents to recognize even the smallest opportunities to teach, correct, and train their children’s affections in a gracious, Jesus-centered way so that children may seek the Lord and his work and see themselves under his grand plan. It is for these reasons she writes “Bella and the Master Craftsman” (published by WestBow Press), a story of gratitude and humility for God’s saving work and how it uses the things most plain to all humans—creation and the world around them — to relay clear evidences of the gospel story.

This book tells the story of Bella, a girl who wants to enjoy her summer, but nature seems to be ruining it. She thinks God is being unkind by letting nature ruin her day. Her father recalls how even things that seem bad have a glorious purpose: that God poured out his love for humanity through creation, as well as how he made a plan to save the world through the death of his own Son.



About the Author

Aryanna Bax Liddell grew up in the Philippines where it rains an average of 144 days a year. She has a graduate degree in diplomacy and international conflict management and loves traveling God’s world with her husband and two daughters. She now spends her time homeschooling her children and making stories for them from their home in (also) rainy Oregon.

