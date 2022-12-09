HILLSBORO – “Evangelism in parenting is in the little moments,” says Aryanna Bax Liddell who is on a mission to convey a message for parents to recognize even the smallest opportunities to teach, correct, and train their children’s affections in a gracious, Jesus-centered way so that children may seek the Lord and his work and see themselves under his grand plan. It is for these reasons she writes “Bella and the Master Craftsman” (published by WestBow Press), a story of gratitude and humility for God’s saving work and how it uses the things most plain to all humans—creation and the world around them — to relay clear evidences of the gospel story.
This book tells the story of Bella, a girl who wants to enjoy her summer, but nature seems to be ruining it. She thinks God is being unkind by letting nature ruin her day. Her father recalls how even things that seem bad have a glorious purpose: that God poured out his love for humanity through creation, as well as how he made a plan to save the world through the death of his own Son.
An excerpt from the book reads:
“Bella, there is a reason God gave us the seasons,
that’s to show us His skill and love.
Forests, rivers, and mountains, aren’t they abounding
with His affection from above?”
“Readers will enjoy how this book narrates an ordinary, everyday story that could happen to all of us and how that is used to convey something profound — the whole gospel account. It also displays the important bond between parent and child and the beauty in parents having gospel-rich conversations with their children. Additionally, the art is clean, minimal, and adorable — a perfect accent to the lyrical narration that can be memorized like a song,” Liddell says.
When asked what she wants readers to take away from the book, Liddell answers, “My goal is two-fold: First, I pray that children will look at creation and see God’s work — from how He made everything good and how sin has made it broken — that they may remember His saving work and cultivate in their hearts worship, humility, and gratitude. Second, I pray that parents recognize how critical their involvement is in the lives of their children; for them to see that there are opportunities to share the gospel even in the smallest moments for this is the primary ministry in the home.
“Bella and the Master Craftsman”
By Aryanna Bax Liddell
Hardcover | 8.5 x 11in | 24 pages | ISBN 9781664281080
Softcover | 8.5 x 11in | 24 pages | ISBN 9781664281066
E-Book | 24 pages | ISBN 9781664281073
Available at Amazon and Barnes & Noble
About theAuthor
Aryanna Bax Liddell grew up in the Philippines where it rains an average of 144 days a year. She has a graduate degree in diplomacy and international conflict management and loves traveling God’s world with her husband and two daughters. She now spends her time homeschooling her children and making stories for them from their home in (also) rainy Oregon.
