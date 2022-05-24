Purchase Access

ONTARIO — A grand opening for a new art exhibit featuring Western photography and sculpture is planned for Friday evening at Four Rivers Cultural Center.

The photo exhibit, titled Western Trails, is by Kat Potter featuring western sculpture by artist Kathie Kinney.

Light refreshments and appetizers will be served during the Friday opening from 6 to 8 p.m. It is free to the public and the photographer is expected to make a presentation.

The photo gallery tells the journey of a rancher, a farmer and a miner and how the men and women of these occupations have fared in the west and northwestern part of this region.

Potter’s photosw portray the lifestyles that come with western occupations including the highs and lows of ranching, farming, and mining.

The photo exhibit will run through July 29 in the Harano Gallery and is free to the public to visit. It is open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.



