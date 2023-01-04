Neighborhood Watch training class is Jan. 8 Argus Observer Jan 4, 2023 3 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save ONTARIO — What is situational awareness and what does it take to be a good witness? The answers to these can be found at the first training class for Neighborhood Watch.The class will begin at 3 p.m. Sunday at the Terry Leighton Public Safety Training Center, 55 N.E. Second Ave.The class will be hosted by Ontario Police Department and will be lead by Lt. James Swank. Officers Brandon Mitchell and Chris Bolyard will be joining to talk about the topics discussed above.For more information, contact organizer Penny Bakefelt at (541) 588-2500 or nwontario@ontariooregon.org. Copy article link Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Neighborhood Watch Training Mitchell Bolyard Police Military Class James Swank Brandon Mitchell Chris Bolyard Load comments × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
