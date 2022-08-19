Neighborhood Watch meeting on Sunday

More than 40 people from attend a Neighborhood Watch meeting for the Arata Community in Ontario on July 10. That was the first such organized meeting in Ontario. The next is on Sunday for the Valley Estates and Shunn Subdivision Community. It will be the first meeting for that neighborhood and will be from 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. at Blessed Sacrament Church in Ontario. Ontario Police Chief Michael Iwai says the goal is to eventually establish six watches for Ontario.
ONTARIO — The Ontario Police Department announced in an Aug. 7 Facebook post it is launching a second Neighborhood Watch group. The Valley Estates and Shunn Subdivision group is to hold its first meeting at the Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church’s Father Kirkpatrick Hall this Sunday.
As with the first meeting held in July for the Arata Community, the meeting will be hosted by Ontario Police Chief Michael Iwai. There were more than 40 people who attended that meeting, according to Penny Bakefelt who is the head organizer for that neighborhood.
“This is about protecting your family, friends, neighbors, vehicles and home,” according to the post.
Iwai has previously stated that his goal is to eventually have at least one Neighborhood Watch established for each of the six voting districts within the city of Ontario. Furthermore, he aims to allocate at least one officer as a liaison per district.
The meeting is to be held from 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. For more information or to sign up for the group, phone Gabriele Astle at (208) 405-1712 or email skiowyhee@yahoo.com.
