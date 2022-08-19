Purchase Access

NYSSA — Nyssa Police Chief Donnie Ballou gave an update about developments at the police department to the Nyssa City Council at its most recent meeting on Aug. 9.

He talked about how a Neighborhood Watch program is being initiated in response to “not so great stuff” that has been happening in the city, including thefts. Ballou also said that the Police Department is not directly overseeing this endeavor, but was instrumental by hosting the meeting for those interested in forming the group.



