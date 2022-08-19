NYSSA — Nyssa Police Chief Donnie Ballou gave an update about developments at the police department to the Nyssa City Council at its most recent meeting on Aug. 9.
He talked about how a Neighborhood Watch program is being initiated in response to “not so great stuff” that has been happening in the city, including thefts. Ballou also said that the Police Department is not directly overseeing this endeavor, but was instrumental by hosting the meeting for those interested in forming the group.
He also told council members that the program is moving ahead, having started on the July 23.
The meeting was attended by members of one of the newly formed Ontario Neighborhood Watch groups; there are now two. They spoke to the Nyssa group about how their program was functioning and what has worked for them so far.
Similar to how Ontario's Police Chief Michael Iwai is seeking to form six overall Neighborhood Watch groups, within the city's six voting districts, Ballou is also aiming to have multiple districts in Nyssa.
Ballou said he has been “very impressed” with citizens who are forming Neighborhood Watch, and how interested those residents are interested in making the program work.
He went on to say how the members of the Neighborhood Watch took part in the annual “National Night Out” event which is a “community-building campaign that promotes police-community partnerships and neighborhood camaraderie to make our neighborhoods safer, more caring places to live” according to a statement on the organization’s website.
This event looks different in each community — some have block parties, parades, cookouts and other opportunities to connect law enforcement with the communities they serve. The idea is to “bring police and neighbors together under positive circumstances.”
A date for the next meeting has not yet been announced.
