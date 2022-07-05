Need to beat the heat? Cooling shelter is now open

ONTARIO — As temperatures keep rising, Origins Faith Community Outreach Initiative is seeking to help the community stay cool.
The forecast for the local area is in the high 90s this week and is expected to reach triple-digits a week from today and stay there for some time.
Origins is active in the community providing services such as meals, showering facilities and access to social services. Many of the people who receive services from Origins are unhoused, according to Sandy Kendall, resource development manager. As such, as the weather gets hotter, staying cool becomes health and safety issue.
Kendall said the cooling shelter is now open from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. From 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., citizens can also get a meal, water, watch television and utilize cots for resting.
“People can also sign up for showers while they are here,” Kendall said.
She said the Outreach Initiative “works to meet the people where they are” and to meet the needs of those people.
“We believe that the cooling shelter is just one way we can give back to our community. The heat is dangerous for many of our citizens,” wrote Kendall.
She said staff are hopeful that individuals utilize the free service, noting that they will continue to monitor the temperatures to ensure that the shelter is open “when it is needed the most.”
Kendall wanted to remind the community that Origins Faith Community Outreach Initiative offers other services as well, including assistance in seeking employment or housing. She said that people can come and “work with a Community Health Worker.” Other services offered at the site include peer support and substance use counseling.
Kendall said that Origins can also “help individuals who are at risk of losing their housing.” She encouraged people in the community who can benefit from these services, or who need to beat the heat, to stop by Origins at 312 N.W. Second St.
Too hot?
The National Institute for Occupational Safety and Health, listing information on the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s website, describes different types of “heat-related illness.” The “most serious heat-related illness” is known as heat stroke which includes symptoms of “confusion, altered mental status,” “seizures,” and “loss of consciousness.” If someone is suspected of suffering from heat stroke, instructions to assist include contacting emergency services and move the person to a “shaded, cool area and remove outer clothing” and administer cooling techniques including placing cold, wet cloths on the person and “circulate the air around” the person to facilitate cooling until medical care arrives.
Other heat-related illnesses include: Heat exhaustion, heat syncope, heat cramps, heat rash and a condition called Rhabdomyolysis, which, in severe cases can lead to “death of muscle,” “irregular heart rhythms and damage to kidneys” the latter is primarily due to the breakdown of muscle tissue from muscle death which can result in “large proteins” being released directly into the bloodstream. The influx of proteins is what causes damage to the kidneys as the body attempts to filter out these proteins.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.