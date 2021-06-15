Need help paying for electricity?

ONTARIO — Individuals who are in need of assistance of paying for energy services, including power and heat sources, are encouraged to apply for the Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program with Community in Action. The entity, located in Ontario next door to the Ontario Chamber of Commerce on Southwest Third Avenue, is now accepting applications.

Applicants must have the following information: proof of ID, such as a drivers license or ID card, for all adults, as well as Social Security Cards for all household members; current proof of income for past 30 days; as well as a current Idaho Power bill and heating bill.

Individuals who have been impacted due to COVID-19, including those who have lost hours, employment or otherwise been impacted, are encouraged to apply, according to information posted on Community in Action’s website, www.communityinaction.info.

Applications are available at the Community in Action office, 915 S.W. Third Ave.

Appointments, which are currently only being completed by phone, can be scheduled by phoning (541) 889-9555.

