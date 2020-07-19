VALE — Schools throughout the nation are working on how they can safely reopen their schools for students in the fall following the closure in mid-March that was caused by the pandemic due to the spread of the novel coronavirus COVID-19.
Part of every school’s reopening plan includes knowing that students, teachers and other staff members might not be able to return to school in person because they fall in the at-risk category (either due to medical conditions or age, or living in a household with someone in that category). While students will be able to continue their schooling from home via distance learning (not unlike the spring term) many teachers will not be able to perform their duties remotely, meaning that schools will need to hire substitute teachers.
It is not currently known how big the need for substitute teachers will be yet. According to Vale School District Superintendent Alisha McBride, a survey was sent out to all employees of the district (including teachers, administrators, bus drivers, etc.) and around 80% of the district’s staff have responded.
Of those responses, over 90% were in favor of returning to class. McBride added that she has not yet gotten any communication from teachers saying they would be unable to teach this year due to the virus.
In Malheur County, substitute teachers are hired out to schools via the Malheur Education Services District. Malheur ESD Superintendent Mark Redmond said they currently have 177 substitute teachers on their list. He said that number will range from 150-200 substitute teachers.
While Redmond said the number of available substitute teachers in the county is a concern even in normal years, he said it’s something that’s sticking in the back of his mind as we approach the start of the 2020-2021 school year.
“It’s been a concern,” Redmond said. “We’re kind of worrying about the concerns of our districts first, and then it kind of came up. We can anticipate that we might have more people out just because of the situation… this is just going to make it more difficult.”
As of now, Redmond said there’s no indication of what the size of the substitute workforce will actually look like for the 20-21 school year. But there is a large portion of the substitute teachers in Malheur County who fall into the at-risk group because of their age.
“A large portion of them are retirees and in that at-risk group,” Redmond said.
Results of the spread of COVID-19 have shown that the virus is more dangerous for older people. While people who are 50 and up account for 31% of Oregon’s total cases for the virus, 244 of Oregon’s 249 coronavirus-related deaths were people above the age of 50 (98% of reported deaths).
According to Redmond, the Malheur Education Services District sent out a survey to the substitute teachers in the county, and have gotten 67 responses as of Wednesday.
“How many substitutes do we have that are actually willing to work?” Redmond said. And the results of the survey yielded a wide range of answers.
“There were a lot of folks that said, you know, ‘I’m in that group. I’m not willing to substitute and I want to wait until this all blows over,’” Redmond said. “Or some of them said, ‘I’m in an at-risk, but I love working with kids and I’m going to proceed forward and help the district out as best as I can.’ Opposite ends of the spectrum, I guess.”
According to the survey results, Redmond said that 60.7% of the respondents had read through the Oregon Department of Education’s guidance on school reopening. When asked if they would be available to substitute teach this school year, 89.6% of respondents answered “yes” with 92.5% of them answering that they did not have any health issues they were worried about.
One of the questions in the survey was asking substitute teachers to rate their concerns for the schools reopening. The scale was numbered one through five with five being the most concerned. Redmond said five respondents selected five and seven selected four (17.9% selecting on the higher end of the scale) and 35.8% of responses were a one.
Redmond said the biggest concern that he’s heard from the substitute teachers is that they worry about the schools in Malheur County might have different guidances and those won’t be communicated before they arrive for work.
The Malheur ESD will have COVID-19 training for all substitute teachers to take, but Redmond said he wants to be able to lay out the blueprint for every school for the substitutes so there’s no confusion.
Nik Streng is a sports and news reporter at The Argus Observer. He can be reached at (541) 823-4806 or
by emailing niklass@argusobserver.com. To comment on this story, go to www.argusobserver.com.
