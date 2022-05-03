Breakfast was provided to volunteers at the Malheur County fairgrounds by Woodgrain Millwork, of Fruitland, and served by members of the Ontario 2nd Ward of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.
Ontario School District Public Information Officer Taryn Smith joins over a dozen volunteers from the Ontario Boys & Girls Club of the Western Treasure Valley, as they give this shade structure at Lions Park in Ontario some loving care.
Corey Evan photos | Argus Observer
A group of volunteers from Dave’s Project Management in Ontario trims landscaping along Northwest 16th Street in Fruitland, near the Snake River bridge.
Sarah Wilson, maintenance and grounds supervisor for the Fruitland School District (black hoodie), helps volunteers with a landscaping project at Fruitland Middle School.
Volunteers repaint and re-stain shade structures at Beck Kiwanis Park in Ontario.
Volunteers make improvements to playground equipment at the Payette Boys & Girls Club.
WESTERN TREASURE VALLEY — Even with rainy weather throughout the morning, a total of 986 volunteers took part in Community Serve Day 2022 on Saturday. This year’s roster of projects included 74 project sites and 28 support projects. The latter includes work done “behind the scenes” ahead of time to facilitate the day’s projects, for a final tally of 102.
According to Serve Day Coordinator Evelyn Dame, 874 volunteers pre-registered on the Serve Day Website, with 96 volunteers coming in at Vale and 16 at Nyssa.
This is about what our pre-COVID number was in 2019, and 245 more than last year,” wrote Dame in an email to the Argus Monday afternoon. “This year we had 55 businesses and organizations participate by putting teams together in addition to the many individuals and families that supported the event. This is an increase of 14 over last year.”
Some highlights shared by Dame include:
• A wheelchair ramp installation
• Three food pantry sites cleaned, and shelving built at the New Plymouth Good Neighbor pantry
• Downtown clean up in three communities, such as cleaning gutters, sidewalks and storefronts
• Painting done for two residences, Payette senior center, fairgrounds, schools and parks
• Landscape projects done at the entry to Fruitland, schools, churches and for 18 senior citizens
• 11 tied quilts and 35 fleece blankets made and donated to Angel Wings for cancer patients — by 44 volunteers at one project held at Treasure Valley Community College
• Graffiti painted over on a state highway underpass; According to Dame, this took two years to get governmental approval
• 21 trees planted at new Payette River Sports Complex in Fruitland
“We had wonderful stories and experiences shared by both those receiving the service and those that rendered it. It is truly [an] event that unites the community around a common goal of making a positive difference in the communities where we live, work and play.”
Preparation for next year’s Serve Day begins in October. According to Dame, a community lead in each city works with local schools, churches, non-profits, civic and government organizations to find projects which meet criteria for inclusion in Serve Day, as well as finding individuals and teams to support the event.
