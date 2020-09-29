MALHEUR COUNTY
New Oregon voters planning on casting their ballot in this year’s upcoming election have until the October 13 deadline, at 5 p.m., to register to vote for the November 3 general election according to a statement released on Sept 25 by Malheur County Clerk Gayle Trotter.
“Postmarks for voter registration do count. Voter registration cards can be found at the County Clerk’s office in Vale and area post offices,” reads the statement.
For those who wish to do their registration online at www.oregonvotes.gov, individuals must have an Oregon DMV number in order to complete the online registration.
“You must also submit a new voter registration card to change your name or address. Ballots do not get forwarded,” reads the statement.
The statement continues by informing residents that their ballots will be mailed to “all active registered voters in the county” between the dates of Oct. 14 and Oct. 20. Residents do not need an absentee ballot unless those individuals will be away from their home addresses.
Voter pamphlets for the upcoming election will be mailed, one per household, between Oct. 7 and Oct. 9.
The statement informs residents to wait until Oct. 23 before contacting the County Clerk’s office if a ballot has not yet been received.
