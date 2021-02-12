WESTERN TREASURE VALLEY
It is well into the 2021 water year and snowpack levels remain below normal in the southern Idaho basins, including the Owyhee basin.
Snowpack and total precipitation did improve from Jan 1 to Feb. 1, according to the Idaho Natural Resource Conservation Service report for February.
As of Feb. 1, snowpack in the Owyhee basin, compared to the 30-year norm was 53 percent. Rain and snow events occurred in mid-January, but because of the cold temperatures there was no loss to the snowpack.
Storage in the reservoir was put at 101% of normal for this time of year, but as of
Wednesday usable storage was at 49% full.
However, the picture is much different in the West Central Mountains which received normal or more precipitation: Boise at 100%, Payette at 106%, Weiser at 128%. But for the water year to date, that precipitation ranges 81 to 86% of normal across all three basins.
Snowpack is 95% of normal while the Weiser and Boise basins were at 92% of normal.
Reservoir storage is close to normal.
On the Oregon side, NRCS Oregon put the snowpack in the Owyhee and Malheur basins as among the lowest in Oregon at 63% (versus 53% on the Idaho side), while the highest in Oregon is 95% next door in Harney County.
