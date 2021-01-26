Ontario snow plow

Staff from CH2M, now JACOBS, the City of Ontario’s Public Works department, plow snow during a snowstorm in January of 2017.

 Hunter Marrow, file | The Argus Observer

MALHEUR COUNTY

A winter storm warning was issued early this morning for Malheur and Baker counties, along with winter weather advisories in surrounding counties, and those will remain in effect until Wednesday evening.

Heavy snow is expected, with predictions of 4 to 8 inches and up to 11 inches over the mountains. Additionally, winds are expected to be gusting as high as 40 mph in some areas, which will cause blowing snow and could mean road closures.

“Travel could be very difficult to impossible,” reads the winter weather message from the National Weather Service at about 3 a.m. this morning.

Those who do travel are urged to check road conditions by calling 511 and to be prepared for emergencies by keeping an extra flashlight, food and water in their vehicles.

We may be late

As with any impending snowstorm, our carriers will be working hard to deliver your newspaper. We do ask for your patience as we want our carriers to be safe and mindful of road conditions.

As the snow falls, you can be sure the Argus Observer and Independent Enterprise teams will be doing everything they can to bring you your news. You can also sign up for online access, which is included with your subscription, at 541-889-0616.

