National Park Service awards city of Ontario assistance grant for Tater Tot Trail

Ontario Community Development Director Dan Cummings points south toward Nyssa, explaining that the eventual plan is to have a water trail that will connect the two cities. He was on a tour of the proposed Tater Tot Trail with other city officials and Jessica Keys, a representative for U.S. Sen Jeff Merkley, D-Ore. Merkley and his colleague, U.S. Sen. Ron Wyden, recently teamed up to help find federal assistance for the planning of the trail.
ONTARIO— The National Parks Service — Rivers, Trails and Conservation Assistance program (NPS-RTCA) awarded the City of Ontario an in-kind grant to assist the city in planning and developing the Tater Tot Trail project. The city was one of 30 new projects selected by NPS-RTCA to receive assistance from June 1, 2022 to May 31, 2023. As a collaborative partner, the Parks Service will provide professional services to help Ontario develop a project plan for the Tater Tot Trail and achieve our outdoor recreation project vision of creating outdoor recreation opportunities that engage future generations in the outdoors.
City officials express their gratitude to U.S. Sens. Jeff Merkley and Ron Wyden, D-Ore., and their staff for their support.
“Oregon’s outdoors offer tons of opportunity for recreation and enjoyment for Oregonians,” said Merkley. “I am pleased that the National Parks Rivers, Trails and Conservation Assistance Program is providing assistance to the City of Ontario for their envisioned Tater Tot trail along the banks of the Snake River, which will connect neighborhoods as well as provide valuable outdoor recreation opportunities to Oregonians and visitors alike. Thanks to the National Park Service, this trail is closer to becoming a reality, and I look forward to continuing to help the organizers get the project across the finish line.”
“Getting outside for a walk on a wonderful eastern Oregon day is an essential element in the recreation DNA for families and everybody fortunate enough to live and work in Ontario,” Wyden said. “I’m glad to have teamed up with Ontario and Senator Merkley to secure this federal support for the Tater Tot Trail that will make Ontario an even better place to call home for generations to come.”
For more information, contact May Swihart, assistant to the city manager, at (541) 881-3248.
