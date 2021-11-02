BAKER CITY— The Bureau of Land Management has leased a portion of the Baker Heritage Museum to temporarily house the National Historic Oregon Trail Interpretive Center while the center facility undergoes major renovations, scheduled to begin in 2022.
“This partnership allows the interpretive center to continue to reach the public with stories and hands-on exhibits of the historic Oregon Trail during the closure of the facility for building renovations,” Acting Center Manager Alexandra Botello said.
New exhibits are being developed for the museum space, located at 2480 Grove St. in Baker City. Visitors will receive an overview of the Oregon Trail and its place in history, and learn more about the pioneer experience through hands-on activities for all ages. Events, programs, and performances will also be held at Baker City’s Geiser-Pollman Park.
“We’re very excited about this partnership,” Museum Board Chairwoman Cammy Warner said. “I think it will be a very good collaboration. It benefits the community, BLM and the museum.”
An official opening date for the new Oregon Trail exhibit has not yet been set but will take place in the spring.
The interpretive center is currently closed to allow for the removal, curation and storage of artifacts and exhibits in preparation for construction, which is expected to begin March 1, 2022.
The center’s 4.2 miles of trails and outdoor exhibits remain open to the public. Gates are open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily except federal holidays.
For more information, contact Larisa Bogardus at lbogardus@blm.gov or (541) 523-1407.
