WESTERN TREASURE VALLEY — Individuals interested in packing a shoebox for Operation: Christmas Child will have the opportunity to do so the week of Nov. 14-21 for the program’s National Collection Week. The collection drive is a program of Samaritan’s Purse International Relief, with more than 4,500 donation sites to open nationwide.
According to the program’s website, gift suggestions to pack into shoeboxes for donation include:
• “Wow” items such as a stuffed animal, a toy, an item of clothing or a small musical instrument
• Personal care items, like hairbrushes, toothbrushes (not toothpaste, however), washcloths and adhesive bandages. Washable, reusable cloth menstrual pads are requested for older girls.
• School supplies, including pens, pencils, crayons and scissors.
• Clothing items, including outerwear and underwear items
• Arts and crafts items
• A personal note: You may enclose a note to the child and a photo of yourself, your family, or group. If you include your name and an address, the child may be able to write back,” the website states.
Candy items, scary items and fragile items like snow globes and glass containers are discouraged.
Collection site in the Western Treasure Valley are at:
• Ontario First Church of the Nazarene, 1131 Alameda Dr., Ontario
• Weiser Community Church, 240 E. Main St., Weiser
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.