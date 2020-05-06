WEISER — An Idaho man was arrested on Monday evening following a high speed chase with Washington County deputies. The Washington County Sheriff’s office said in its news release that the subject, John Stramaglia, 20, of Lewiston, Idaho, was first spotted outside of Midvale on Highway 95. The chase then continued south on Highway 95 toward Weiser. According to the release, the subject was reaching speeds of 100 miles per hour.
Washington County Deputies requested Weiser City Police set up spike strips just north of Weiser in an attempt to disable Stramaglia’s vehicle. According to the news release, this tactic was successful and damaged the front driver’s side tire of the vehicle.
Stramaglia continued to attempt to flee from police turning onto Indianhead Road, avoiding hitting a Washington County Deputy, but hit the front of the patrol car instead.
Police say that Strama-glia then traveled through Weiser toward Oregon where a Weiser police officer made an additional attempt to get in front of the vehicle. Stramaglia’s vehicle struck the front passenger side of the police car and continued into Oregon.
According to the release, the chase continued on Highway 201 in Oregon where Oregon State Police entered into the situation. A second set of spike strips were deployed by Malheur County Deputies on Highway 201. Malheur County Deputies and officers from the Ontario Police Department engaged in the pursuit.
Stramaglia’s vehicle was disabled and both he and his passenger were taken into custody without further incident. Stramaglia was then transported to the Malheur County Jail for felony eluding and an outstanding felony warrant in Idaho. Police say the passenger was not charged.
