Mythological creatures pop up at local markets

Susan Vincent, of Ontario, is all smiles as she greets customers at her vendor booth at the Ontario Saturday Market on July 23. The market continues weekly through Sept. 24. Vendors are open from 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at Moore Park on the corner of South Oregon Street and Southwest First Avenue in downtown Ontario.

 Leslie Thompson | Argus Observer

ONTARIO — Susan Vincent, of Ontario, has been peddling her hand-crafted gnomes at local markets as of late. The mythological creatures are her own creations. She said she has been making them since she retired from teaching about a year ago and her husband told her to get a hobby.

Vincent retired after 17 years of teaching elementary students in Idaho, having done so most recently for third-graders in Weiser for one year. Prior to that she taught in Emmet for 17 years. When asked where she gets her ideas, Vincent said she is part of several online craft groups that she found through Facebook. Additionally, she has joined a couple of other groups on Pinterest, where members “make and watch and offer ideas and tricks.”



