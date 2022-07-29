Susan Vincent, of Ontario, is all smiles as she greets customers at her vendor booth at the Ontario Saturday Market on July 23. The market continues weekly through Sept. 24. Vendors are open from 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at Moore Park on the corner of South Oregon Street and Southwest First Avenue in downtown Ontario.
ONTARIO — Susan Vincent, of Ontario, has been peddling her hand-crafted gnomes at local markets as of late. The mythological creatures are her own creations. She said she has been making them since she retired from teaching about a year ago and her husband told her to get a hobby.
Vincent retired after 17 years of teaching elementary students in Idaho, having done so most recently for third-graders in Weiser for one year. Prior to that she taught in Emmet for 17 years. When asked where she gets her ideas, Vincent said she is part of several online craft groups that she found through Facebook. Additionally, she has joined a couple of other groups on Pinterest, where members “make and watch and offer ideas and tricks.”
In addition to being able to find her at Ontario Saturday Market, Vincent will be setting up shop at the Malheur County Fair next week and at a holiday market at the Weiser Vendome in November.
Find out more about Suz’s Gnomes and Things on her similarly named Facebook page or by contacting Vincent at (208) 936-9906.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.