PORTLAND — Are you a musician or music businessperson in Oregon? According to a Dec. 5 news release from Music Portland on behalf of Music Oregon, which is contracting with the state to conduct the study, a census has been launched for all independent musicians, music businesses, and music venues to measure the impact of independent music on the economy. If you make any money in music, visit OregonMusicCensus.org now to complete the anonymous survey.

Beginning in 2022, the State of Oregon is assessing the commercial activities of the music sector for the first time in its history. According to the release, the data from this survey is intended to help measure the revenue, job creation, and economic impacts (both direct and indirect) of the state's music ecology.



