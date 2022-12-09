PORTLAND — Are you a musician or music businessperson in Oregon? According to a Dec. 5 news release from Music Portland on behalf of Music Oregon, which is contracting with the state to conduct the study,a census has been launched for all independent musicians, music businesses, and music venues to measure the impact of independent music on the economy. If you make any money in music, visit OregonMusicCensus.org now to complete the anonymous survey.
Beginning in 2022, the State of Oregon is assessing the commercial activities of the music sector for the first time in its history. According to the release, the data from this survey is intended to help measure the revenue, job creation, and economic impacts (both direct and indirect) of the state's music ecology.
How the data will be used
In 2022, the Oregon State Legislature recognized commercial music and live performance as emerging economic sectors. According to the release, this survey is designed create data for the Governor, cities and counties, along with Travel Oregon, Business Oregon, Prosper Portland, and other economic development agencies to develop informed music-supportive policies and funding.
How you can participate
All Oregon-based music businesses, artists, and venues are requested to take 5 to 10 minutes to complete this census to quantify the size and scope of the Oregon commercial music sector. The results of this survey are said to provide market information to help music businesses, artists and venues.
Who should participate
Any music artist, business, or independent contractor who makes some or all of their income from contemporary music are invited complete the survey. The industry includes – but is not limited to – studio engineers, concert promoters, music retailers, music teachers/coaches, record labels, live venue owners (including bars/restaurants), music/entertainment attorneys, recording/performing artists, or anything related.
Anonymity
According to the release, entries are not linked in any way to individuals' or businesses' identities.
Authors and funding
The census was authorized by the Oregon Legislature in 2022 (HB 5202, Section 296). Business Oregon has contracted with MusicPortland to conduct the survey. The census will collect the state’s first quantified information about the economic, employment, and demographic scope of Oregon’s music economy. The data will be used by Business Oregon and researchers at the Portland State University Northwest Economic Research Center (NERC) to complete the state’s first economic impact studies of Commercial Music and Live Performance. According to the release, the study is aimed at informing future music-supporting policy initiatives and programs.
