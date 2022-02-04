Musical trio which has toured with Yanni coming to Ontario

ONTARIO — Self-described on their website as “the genre-smashing trio where Bach and Bieber collide,” TAKE3 will be bringing its talents to stage in Ontario on Feb. 10, following a concert in central Idaho the day before. From Ontario, the group will continue on to Washington.
The musical trio will take the stage for a concert suitable for all ages at 7 p.m. at the Meyer-McLean Performing Arts Theater at Four Rivers Cultural Center.
According to a news release from Community Concerts, TAKE3 has a “flair for the wild and unexpected” and “brings the refinement of a rigorous classical music background and infuses it with rock-star charisma.”
The group is known for its infectious and down-to-earth personalities on stage while performing “their arrangements of top pop hits, Americana and classical favorites.” Lauded as talented performers, the musicians have toured the world with Yanni, recorded tracks for film and TV and as soloists in front of Symphony Orchestra.
“TAKE3 makes it their mission to impart their love, passion and joy in music making to all who hear them, using their artistic ability as conduit for storytelling,” reads the release. “The original music of TAKE3 can be heard throughout Netflix’s popular series “The Witcher” and on the Sony Witcher soundtrack.
TAKE 3 comprises violinist Lindsay Deutsch, pianist Jason Stoll and cellist Mikala Schmitz. Highlights about the artists from Community Concerts’ release follow.
Deutsch studied at the Colburn Conservatory in Los Angeles and plays on an 1845 Jean-Baptiste Vuillaume violin.
Duetsch has toured the word as a solo violinist with Yanni, and her performance of Astor Piazzolla “Four Seasons of Buenos Aires” with the Los Angeles Chamber Orchestra, conducted by Jeffrey Kahane, was selected for NPR’s Symphony Cast Program. Her movie credits include playing the solo violin soundtrack for the movie, “The Good Shepherd,” starring Robert De Niro.
Stoll earned degrees from Juilliard School and the Glenn Gould School of the Royal Conservatory and is an instructor at California State University, Northridge. Stoll has competed internationally and has been a participant and performer at several notable summer music festivals.
Schmitz performs many different styles of cello playing and includes a variety of musical genres, such as jazz, electronic, classical and baroque. She graduated from Oberlin College Conservatory of Music before earning her masters from Cleveland Institute of Music. Schmitz has worked with the English rock group The Last Shadow Puppets and performs on their album, “Dream Synopsis.” Her music is also on TV shows, including Netflix’s “Chef’s Table” and HBO’s “The Brink.” She is also a tenured part of Tim Robbins’s acting troupe, The Actors’ Gang, which tours nationally.
“Don’t miss this high-energy performance with an empowering message of joy and connection through music,” reads the release.
The TAKE3 concert is part of the 2021-22 season for Community Concerts of Treasure Valley. Tickets are $10; however, the nonprofit is also selling punch cards and season passes.
Tickets, along with punch cards and season passes will be available for purchase at the door. However, masks and social distancing are required until further notice.
As such, those interested in going are urged to purchase tickets in advance from Dorsey Music, the gift shop at the Cultural Center, and Eventbrite.
The latter is an online ticket vendor, and a link to ticket page for Community Concerts of Treasure Valley can be found on the group’s similarly named Facebook page.
There are two more concerts left in the 2021-22 concert season, including Sundae and Mr. Goessl on March 15 and Stephanie Trick and Paolo Alderighi on April 21.
