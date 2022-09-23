ONTARIO — Behind the scenes of the 25th Birthday Bash for the Four Rivers Cultural Center on Thursday, staff and volunteers were busy putting in last-minute touches and gearing up for the arrival later that night of hundreds of balloons to form an archway for the festive event.

Among some of the work underway were touching up the Origins Story exhibit in the Harano Gallery, as well as work in the museum, such as adding to, revamping and installing new exhibits.



