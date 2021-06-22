ONTARIO — A bill which Ontario city officials hope will allow them to raise the percentage of tax the city can impose on the sale of marijuana items is on its way to the Senate floor. This is following action in the Senate Committee on Finance and Revenue on Monday.
Under the measure, municipalities would be allowed to increase taxes from the current cap of 3% to a maximum of 10%. However, for any municipality which would chose to do, the matter would be subject to a vote by residents at the next statewide General Election. If approved, cities could start imposing the additional tax on Jan. 1, 2022.
The bill text notes that the tax cannot be raised for individuals on the Oregon Medical Marijuana Program, including caregivers who purchase items for patients.
Chief sponsors of the bill are Sen. Lynn Findley, R-Vale, Rep. Mark Owens R-Crane and Sen. Ginny Burdick, D-Portland. A similar bill, House Bill 2015, was introduced by Owens earlier in the session died in the House.
SB 864 was passed out of the committee on a unanimous vote Monday. Burdick chairs the committee and Findley is a member. Burdick assigned both to carry the bill on the Senate floor.
According to a document submitted to the committee on behalf of the city by Patrick Sieng, public affairs counsel, “The public costs of importing 90 percent of our buyers from Idaho is staggering and a unique situation to Ontario that is not adequately covered by the current local 3 percent retail tax rate. Roads and infrastructure, public safety and health care services are all impacted by the intense daily traffic.”
The city of Ontario has paid a lobbying firm $24,000 to see bills related to raising marijuana revenues this session. Another bill, House Bill 2014, which was also introduced by Owens, would have amended the way the state distributes the tax money it collects, and reconfigured the formula to be based on a city’s total sales, rather than population. Ad HB 2015 did, that bill has also languished in the House.
There are only six days remaining in the session. If the Senate passes SB 864, it will then head to the House for consideration.
Leslie Thompson contributed to this article.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.