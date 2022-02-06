Municipalities form pact, seek solution to cost of 911 contracts with Malhuer County increasing amid fiscal year

MALHEUR COUNTY — Could 911 emergency dispatch services ever be contracted to another country, such as India or the Phillipines? This was one of the questions that was posed during the city of Ontario’s preliminary budget meeting on Tuesday night when the discussion shifted to expenditures. The reason: The city’s 911 contract with Malheur County Sheriff’s Department is being pushed up during the current fiscal year by about $47,000. It was budgeted at $215,803 for the 2021-22 fiscal year, but is now projected to be $263,739.
According to Finance Director Kari Ott, the city was not made aware of a 26.58% increase to the contract and is currently trying to negotiate with the county. And they aren’t the only ones.
Vale and Nyssa also have a 911 contract with the county and they recently were hit with a a similar increase to the bottom line on their respective contracts, which vary based on population.
Per the contracts, notification of fee increases are supposed to happen April 1, prior to the start of a budget cycle; however that was not the case this time.
City Manager Adam Brown explained to the budget committee that the cities of Vale, Nyssa and Ontario were “standing together and talking to the county.”
Vale City Manager Todd Fuller said the city estimates they will be $1,128 over budget "after we pay for 2021 Q4."
Nyssa City Manager Jim Maret said the cities do have a “tri-city pact,” and there is hope they can come to a good agreement with the county and move forward.
“None of us were prepared, budget-wise,” he said, noting that while the increase was not substantial, the city already has a tight budget. “I’m hopeful we’ll come to a great conclusion. Everybody had a tough year, including us and the county.”
Maret said in the past, Nyssa and the county have always been able to make things work and believes that will be the case this time.
When asked what might help, he said holding to the current intergovernmental agreement would be preferred, with an increase being addressed in the next budget cycle.
Applications are slim, even with signing bonus
One of the biggest issues faced for the county’s dispatch center is a lack of employees, which has been a constant struggle since the COVID-19 pandemic. Of the 11 positions funded for the dispatch center only four are filled, Malheur County Sheriff Brian Wolfe said in a phone interview on Wednesday. He said they were finally able to hire another person and may see another one or two in the next week.
But the applications are slim. Prior to COVID-19, if a dispatch position opened, Wolfe said he would see about 60 applicants. Now, they see two or three.
Additionally, the hiring process is lengthy — even though they try to expedite it nowadays. It includes many time consuming steps, such as a background investigation and for those offered the job, a psychological evaluation which has to be done in Sisters.
Furthermore, once a dispatcher is hired, they can’t go right to work and cover a shift by themselves, Wolfe said, as most have no experience. Even those that do have to get used to Malheur County’s system, and it takes about three months for that, followed by a month spent at the academy.
“Dispatch is a very demanding job,” Wolfe said. “It can go from zero to sixty at the drop of a hat. One minute you’re not taking a call and the next minute there are multiple phone lines and radios for police, fire and medics. There are all kinds of things going and you have to be able to adjust to whatever the situation and multitask. It is a job that takes a lot of attention. People’s lives are at risk so we have to make sure we have good dispatchers.
When asked whether there was any end in sight to finding enough staff, Wolfe said, “No.”
“Not until people have incentive to go back to work,” he said.
The sheriff noted that the problem was not specific to one industry, but the workforce as a whole, saying that too many government benefits had exacerbated the issue.
Dispatch centers all over are experiencing the same right now, too, he said, where people have opted for different, less-demanding careers making similar money without rotating shifts.
Wolfe said he doesn’t think wages are the issue, noting that Malheur County Court’s recent OK for the Sheriff’s Department to offer $2,000 signing bonuses has not helped attract more applicants.
While the number of needed dispatchers has been down, members of the Sheriff’s Department have been stepping up in a major way. Wolfe said this has included some road deputies, Malheur County Emergency Manager Lt. Rich Harriman and Undersheriff Travis Johnson working some shifts, including Deputy Michael Hale, who is recovering from surgery.
“Rather than stay home, he is working while recovering and we really appreciate his dedication to doing that,” the sheriff said, noting that Hale had time on the books and could have stayed home to recover. “It came through right when we really needed help.”
Wolfe said he didn’t know how many Saturdays Johnson and Harriman worked, but noted it’s been a lot.
Realistic to outsource 911 calls?
During Ontario’s preliminary budget meeting, Council President Ken Hart asked whether the technology was out there to enable the city not to use a local call center, having it outsourced to perhaps another country.
“Looking down the road, there is no reason to believe call centers in India or the Phillipines might handle this,” Brown said.
He then paralleled Malheur County’s 10,000 square miles with 10,000 lane miles in a bigger city, such as Los Angeles. Brown said there was no way for a dispatcher in either of those situations to know all 10,000 miles. However, he noted, “everyone has access to satellite imagery.”
Hart said it was the county’s “fault they can’t staff” the facility and noted that someone in Portland or Eugene might be easier to hire.
“I could see something like that happening to be honest with you,” Wolfe told the newspaper. However, he said he would be very opposed to outsourcing to other countries, due to concerns over accountability as well as training requirements from Oregon Department of Public Safety Standards and Training. Furthermore, those training requirements and need for oversight would likely prevent outsourcing to an out-of-state-agency, the sheriff said.
But, Wolfe said he could see making a shift to something similar to the way Oregon State Police has regional dispatch centers.
While those places might have capacity to do that, he did point out that with regional centers “you lose local geographic knowledge,” with local dispatchers having the advantage of knowing exactly where something is when needing to help a deputy get there.
Emphasizing this, Wolfe pointed out that normally, when a person calls 911, it is because they need someone quickly.
“That’s why the phrase ‘Seconds matter’ was coined,” the sheriff said. “Because seconds do matter.”
