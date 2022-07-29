NYSSA — Seats for some elected officials in the cities of Nyssa and Vale are up for re-election this November.
Nyssa
City Manager Jim Maret outlined the vacancies for elected officials on the seven-member Nyssa City Council on Thursday morning.
“So far we have [three] incumbents running and [one] challenger, with one incumbent’s packet not in yet. She has expressed that she will run again.”
The three incumbent candidates include Mayor Betty Holcomb, Council President Morganne DeLeon and Councilor Pat Oliver, whose terms end in 2022.
Nyssa City Manager Jim Maret, in a phone interview on July 29, confirmed that there are four city council seats available, which does include the mayor’s seat as it is considered a council seat as well in Nyssa. The filing deadline for run for office is Aug. 22.
The full slate of elected officials in Nyssa include seven council seats, which does include the mayor.
Vale
Vale City Manager Todd Fuller in an email on July 25 said that the city has four seats opening on six-member Vale City Council. This includes three council seats along with the mayor.
“I do know of one council member running again, but not sure on the other [two] or the mayor. I have not heard of any other community members seeking information to run,” wrote Fuller.
In a follow-up email received on July 28, Vale City Manager Todd Fuller informed the newspaper that the filing date to run for office in the city of Vale is Aug. 30.
The three city councilors whose current term expires this year include Janeille Bennett, Monty Bixby and Christine Phillips. Mayor Tom Vialpando’s position also expires at the end of this year. He is serving in his first term as mayor.
