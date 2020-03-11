Ontario School District

This photo shows the exterior of the Ontario School District office in downtown Ontario. 

 The Argus Observer, file

ONTARIO — One last parent/community forum has been added to the list of forums for Ontario School District to discuss the proposed reconfiguration of the elementary schools in the district.

The last meeting will be held on Friday at the Ontario Middle School cafeteria.

The meeting will start at 5:30 p.m. with an English and Spanish presentation. Following will be a Somali meeting at 6:30 p.m., followed by an Arabic meeting at 7 p.m.

Ontario Middle School is located at 573 S.W. Second Ave in Ontario. The cafeteria is located in the old building, west of the new facility, at the intersection of Southwest Sixth Street and Southwest Second Avenue.

The meeting is to discuss the potential changes to how the elementary schools in Ontario School District operate. The change would lead to the three bigger schools (Aiken, Alameda and May Roberts) each being assigned specific grade levels, as opposed to students going to a school based on the current boundary lines.

The plan would incorporate money that Ontario School District is getting from the Student Success Act.

Tags

Nik Streng is the sports reporter for the Argus Observer. He graduated from the University of Oregon in 2015 with a master's degree in journalism, after graduating from Pacific University in 2013 with a degree in creative writing.

Load comments