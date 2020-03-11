ONTARIO — One last parent/community forum has been added to the list of forums for Ontario School District to discuss the proposed reconfiguration of the elementary schools in the district.
The last meeting will be held on Friday at the Ontario Middle School cafeteria.
The meeting will start at 5:30 p.m. with an English and Spanish presentation. Following will be a Somali meeting at 6:30 p.m., followed by an Arabic meeting at 7 p.m.
Ontario Middle School is located at 573 S.W. Second Ave in Ontario. The cafeteria is located in the old building, west of the new facility, at the intersection of Southwest Sixth Street and Southwest Second Avenue.
The meeting is to discuss the potential changes to how the elementary schools in Ontario School District operate. The change would lead to the three bigger schools (Aiken, Alameda and May Roberts) each being assigned specific grade levels, as opposed to students going to a school based on the current boundary lines.
The plan would incorporate money that Ontario School District is getting from the Student Success Act.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.