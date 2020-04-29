ONTARIO — The Western Treasure Valley’s only drive-in movie theater, the Parma Motor-Vu, saw crowds pour in over the weekend.
Current theater owner Susan Haaheim described the opening of the season in an email message sent on Wednesday morning.
“It was great, very crazy. Friday was definitely a test run with the concessions set up and all,” wrote Haaheim.
For the first time, concessions were limited to snack food dispersed out the doors.
The “test run” also include the inevitable hiccup in getting the sound to play without minor issues.
“Biggest frustration was our radio sound was static in a lot of spots, so that was tough. Quite a few decided to leave with passes to come back another time,” she explained further.
Despite this setback, Haaheim is encouraged by the turnout and has already worked to address the sound issue for future screenings.
“I had repair done to the system today, so major improvement for the time being. Soon we will upgrade [the] whole system to include WiFi sound,” she concluded in her message.
