Motorcyclists roar into town on Sunday

ONTARIO — Motorcyclists taking part in Oregon’s POW-MIA Memorial Highway 26 Ride were set to depart Bend this morning to start a statewide circuit that will wrap up in Ontario on Sunday.
The ride honors Highway 26 from Seaside to Ontario as the POW-MIA Highway in Oregon.
According to a flyer on the event, riders will go from Bend to Seaside on Friday, from Seaside to Madras on Saturday and from Madras to Ontario on the final day.
They will be staying at the Quality Inn in Ontario, and are expected to arrive in town at about 5 p.m.. They will host their dinner and fundraisers at Lions Park, 790 S.W. Third Ave.
The event is being organized by the Oregon Veterans Motorcycle Association.
For more information, contact Larry Moyer at lemodlsnut@aol.com or Cliff Brumels at breecher51@gmail.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.