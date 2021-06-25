Motorcyclists roar into town on Sunday

The Oregon Veterans Motorcycle Association made its final stop in Ontario  on June 30, 2020, having traveled the full distance of the recently renamed POW/MIA Memorial Highway. The group will be taking a memorial ride on the highway this year, starting Friday in Bend and winding up in Ontario on Sunday evening.

 Photo courtesy of Adam Brown

ONTARIO — Motorcyclists taking part in Oregon’s POW-MIA Memorial Highway 26 Ride were set to depart Bend this morning to start a statewide circuit that will wrap up in Ontario on Sunday.

The ride honors Highway 26 from Seaside to Ontario as the POW-MIA Highway in Oregon.

According to a flyer on the event, riders will go from Bend to Seaside on Friday, from Seaside to Madras on Saturday and from Madras to Ontario on the final day.

They will be staying at the Quality Inn in Ontario, and are expected to arrive in town at about 5 p.m.. They will host their dinner and fundraisers at Lions Park, 790 S.W. Third Ave.

The event is being organized by the Oregon Veterans Motorcycle Association.

For more information, contact Larry Moyer at lemodlsnut@aol.com or Cliff Brumels at breecher51@gmail.com.

