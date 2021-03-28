More vaccines, more eligibility

MALHEUR COUNTY
On Friday, Oregon Gov. Kate Brown announced that because of increasing COVID-19 vaccines supplies from the federal government and the progress in vaccinating senior citizens, Oregon will be speeding up its timelines for vaccine eligibility for frontline workers and people with underlying health conditions.
Starting Monday Oregonians in Group 6 will be eligible.
They include the following:
• Adults 45 to 64 with underlying health conditions.
• Migrant and seasonal farm workers.
• Seafood and agricultural workers.
• Food processing workers.
• People living in low-income senior house/ living independently
• People who are homeless.
• People displaced by wildfires
•.Wildland firefighters
• Pregnant women 16 and older.
Eligibility will expand again on April 5, with those eligible including frontline workers, multigenerational household members and adults 16 and older with underlying health conditions.”
“As we vaccinate our frontline workers and all Oregonians with underlying health conditions, we will make sure vaccines reach the communities the have been hardest hit by COVID-19: Oregon’s Black, Indigenous Latino, Latina, Latin, Pacific Islander, Tribal and communities of color,” said Brown in her news release.
Local resources for vaccines
Through the month of April, the Malheur County Health Department will continue to offer first- and second-dose Moderna vaccine clinics every Thursday, with second doses distributed from 9 to 11 a.m. and first doses from 1 to 3 p.m. at Four Rivers Cultural Center, 676 S.W. Fifth Ave.
These clinics are done on a first-come, first-served basis and there is no out-of-pocket cost for the vaccine. Administration fees will be billed to insurance when insurance is available.
In addition to the health department, providers offering the COVID-19 vaccine in Malheur County include Saint Alphonsus Medical Center-Ontario, Valley Family Health Care facilities, Stark Medical, Bi-Mart, Walmart, Malheur Drug, Malheur Memorial Health and Medicap Pharmacy.
Free testing this week
There are multiple free ways to get tested for COVID-19 with rapid tests which have results available in 15 minutes. A free drive-up clinic will be from 2 to 3:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Nyssa High School parking lot, 824 Adrian Blvd.
Additionally, the health department offers drive-up testing by appointment only, Tuesday through Friday from 9 a.m. to noon with afternoon slots from 1 to 2 p.m. also offered on Friday. The health department is at 1108 S.W. Fourth St., Ontario.
For more information, call (541) 889-7279.
