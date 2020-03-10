More tiny homes move into temporary pilot shelter spot

ONTARIO — Ontario’s temporary pilot emergency homeless shelter project is steadily moving forward having seen another delivery of tiny house units on Friday afternoon.
Tuesday morning saw the arrival of a work crew from Oregon Idaho Electric out of Nyssa to dig a trench connecting the main power to the units that had already been set up. Before Friday’s delivery, the number of units was 8.
In a phone interview on Friday morning, Heather Echeveste, Housing Programs Manager, said that a delivery is expected to arrive in the afternoon. The exact time of the arrival was not known, but that 4 more units are expected.
Echeveste explained the process of being put on the waiting list to move into one of these tiny houses. First, the interested individual(s) much complete an intake packet which she said the employees of Community in Action will assist with.
Echeveste went on to describe the prioritization methods that are used during the intake process. She said the demographics with the highest priority are the elderly, people with disabilities and families. In evaluating individuals for this shelter, Community in Action does adhere to an established standard.
“We use HUD’s definition of homelessness,” Echeveste explained.
City Manager Adam Brown was at the shelter site when the latest delivery was happening. He said that he wanted to check in on the progress that is being made.
“We might end up with 16 [units] instead of 20,” stated Brown.
The empty building with dual garage doors located adjacent to the tiny houses will be where some of the surveillance cameras are to be installed on the outside of it, according to Brown.
Across the street from the site, Brown brought attention to the new light poles that were constructed just behind Nichols Accounting Group. He said that it made sense to construct these poles to give more light to Nichols’ parking lot. Brown said that providing extra light for Nichols’ employees and their clients was important, but the task was made easier due to the fact that the power outlet supplying the lights with electricity is nearby to the poles themselves.
Brown also told the Argus that affixed atop these light poles will also be surveillance cameras. To be more specific, he said that the cameras in question are “Verkada intelligent cameras.”
The cameras, made by the company Verkada, states on its website that, “Verkada intelligently analyzes footage in real-time, allowing users to quickly search and filter footage by people, vehicles, and more.”
