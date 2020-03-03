More tiny homes delivered for shelter

ONTARIO — Two more tiny houses were delivered for Ontario’s temporary pilot emergency homeless shelter on Saturday morning.
The first two of the tiny houses were delivered and set up on Feb. 12.
The project is a collaborative effort between the City of Ontario, Origins Faith Community and Community in Action.
A shelter for local homeless people is one that has been actively in the works with the city since the pilot project got the OK from the Ontario City Council in mid-December of 2019.
The collaborative efforts have until April of this year to complete the project based on the grant that was applied for by Community in Action.
It is unknown how the entities aim to fund the shelter after that time.
In addition, the houses were expected to be wired with electricity soon after.
“I was told that the electric wiring is underway, but we can open them before they are connected,” wrote Ontario City Manager Adam Brown in an email update about the project on Feb. 25.
Barb Higinbotham, executive director of Community in Action provided an update after the arrival of the newest tiny houses in an email sent on Monday afternoon.
“The builders and volunteer(s) are at the site now and are configuring 8 units. The power is going to be added tomorrow to those 8 units and we will need the County’s inspection before we can start placing people into them,” she stated.
A separate email response from Higinbotham later in the afternoon on Monday explained more on what the next steps will be regarding the units that have already been delivered.
“They are starting the trench tomorrow morning and will be on site first thing. The electrical panel is already in so the next step is to do the trench and hook up the first 8 units. Then wait on the electrical inspection from Malheur County,” said Higinbotham.
“I do know that the houses are being delivered upon completion of small quantities. This was the arrangement with the builder from the beginning due to the size of his personal warehouse space,” James Vogt, Pastor of Origins Faith Community, wrote in an email response on Tuesday morning regarding the timing of future deliveries.
In regards to unit cost, Vogt said he had no information at this time.
