ONTARIO — On Thursday, Ontario will see more than a hundred educators, emergency personnel, mental health providers and community stakeholders from throughout eastern Oregon pour into Four Rivers Cultural Center. The reason: an all day training in the Standard Reunification Method - Reunification Exercise, also known as SRM-REx.
The training is sponsored by Malheur Education Service District Student Wellness, and Eastern Oregon REN & PACE.
Nearly every day, organizations worldwide experience some kind of incident requiring evacuation from their facilities. When these events occur at a school, staff must ensure efficient and accurate parent/guardian reunification with their students.
The Standard Reunification Method provides schools with proven methods to conduct a successful reunification. In order to help schools plan and practice, the "I Love U Guys" Foundation has developed an exercise.
The “I Love U Guys” Foundation will be in Malheur County to work with stakeholders who have a role in reunification, ensuring a common understanding of the process, establishing the use of common language and strengthening the relationships with our community partners.
The training includes focused classroom training, tabletop exercises, and functional demonstrations and exercises to prepare schools and community personnel in Lake, Harney, Grant, Malheur, Baker, and Wallowa Counties to conduct an actual reunification of students with their parents or guardians.
This training will take be from 8 a.m. to 4:30 pm.
For more information, contact Kevin Purnell or Jenn Susuki at Malheur ESD at (541) 473-3138.
About the foundation
The “I Love U Guys” Foundation was started in 2006 by Ellen and John-Michael Keyes following a school shooting that took the life of their daughter, Emily. On that day Emily sent two text messages: One to her mother, Ellen, "I love u guys. K" and to her father, John-Michael, "I love you guys."
Today, the Foundation is led and supported by survivors, family members, first responders and community members with a vested interest in safety, preparedness and reunification in schools.
The “I Love U Guys” Foundation’s programs for crisis response, the Standard Response Protocol and post-crisis reunification, the Standard Reunification Method are used in more than 30,000 schools, districts, departments, agencies, organizations and communities around the world. They are created through the research-based best practices of school administrators, psychologists, public space safety experts, families, and first responders. We’re a powerful conduit uniting this work.
The foundation’s mission is to restore and protect the joy of youth through educational programs and positive actions in collaboration with families, schools, communities, organizations and government entities.
