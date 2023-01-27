More than 408,000 Idahoans spent 705,000 hours as volunteers from September 2020 to September 2021, despite the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. According to Volunteering and Civic Life in America research, their time and effort was worth more than $991 million in economic value for the state of Idaho.

Idaho NonProfit Center CEO Kevin Bailey believes Idaho is fortunate to have citizens who are “motivated to make a difference in their communities through volunteerism, philanthropy and civic engagement.”



