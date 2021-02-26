ONTARIO
The three state lawmakers, representing most of Oregon east of the Cascades, in our area, held their first joint virtual town hall meeting with their constituents of the legislative session Wednesday. They say there are a lot of bills to wade through.
Sen. Lynn Findley, R-Vale, and Reps. Mark Owens, R-Cane, and Daniel Bonham, R-The Dalles, have been holding these video conferences since last year. Wednesday the trio gave a report about how the session is going and answered questions from those listening.
Opening the session, Findley said more than 4,000 bills introduced and while there some really good bills, “there are a whole lot of bad bills.”
He again touted his bill to provide relief for landlords who are being negatively impacted by the pandemic, as well as supporting relief for renters who are unable to pay their rent.
Senate Bill 330 is a bill Findley is co-sponsoring with State Sen. Betsy Johnson, D-Scappoose. If passed, it would provide landlords tax credits to allow forgiveness of nonpayment of rent or other charges by tenants.
“It will take the pressure off of landlords,” Findley said.
There are 10 to 12 gun bills, that have been introduced, he said, and hearings on those have started.
The last revenue forecast came out Tuesday, Findley said, and if it holds, the state kicker will come into play, and taxpayers will be getting more money back.
Findley said people ask him if lawmakers work together, then commented, “there is a lot of bi-partisan stuff.”
Morst committees are bi-partisan.
About 95% of the bills are passed on a bi-partisan basis, he said.
Owens said among the bills he is sponsoring is House Bill 3228, which would promote regional approaches to water management, that are more efficient and effective.
Owens has been pushing against restrictions keeping children out of school because of the COVID-19 and is concerned that alot of students are being left behind. His bill House Bill 2962 will have each school district evaluate instructional needs of its students resulting from the closures and report to the department of education.
House Billl 2339, which is sponsored by Bonham, with a corresponding bill in the Senate sponsored by Findley, creates aggravated versions of certain crimes when the victim suffers physical injury.
Bonham sits on a redistricting committee and said it looks like Oregon will be awarded at sixth seat in the House.
However, that may be a while as the census figures are being delayed in their release.
As for redrawing the legislative map, Bonham there is a broad coalition for redrawing the district boundaries.
One bill they oppose is House Bill 2143, which would raise fees paid to the state by Idaho Power, which would likely raise the bills of its customers.
