More than 3 million Oregonians have received a COVID-19 vaccine

Danette Glenn, a registered nurse with the Malheur County Health Department, draws a COVID-19 vaccination from a vial at the Four Rivers Cultural Center in Ontario in May. Clinics were held from February to May in an effort to increase the percentage of the population that was vaccinated against COVID-19
More than 3 million Oregonians have received at least one dose of the three authorized COVID-19 vaccines as of Tuesday, the Oregon Health Authority reported on Wednesday.
Oregon reached the milestone just two days short of the one-year anniversary of the first COVID-19 vaccine doses — made by Pfizer-BioNTech — administered in Oregon on Dec. 16, 2020. All told, 3,002,602 persons have been vaccinated, or 70.4% of all people living in Oregon, as reported to the state’s vaccine registry known as ALERT Immunization Information System.
“Vaccines continue to be our most effective tool in our ongoing response to pandemic,” said Dean Sidelinger, M.D., M.S.Ed., health officer and state epidemiologist at OHA. “All of the vaccines now authorized for people ages 5 and older in the United States provide protection from COVID-19 infection and illness, including the more transmissible variants. Thank you to everyone who has taken this important step to protect themselves, their families and loved ones. We continue to ask all Oregonians who have not received a shot to get vaccinated as quickly as they can, and for those who already started their vaccine series, to get their next shot or schedule a booster as soon as they are able.”
Along with increasing vaccinations and boosters, OHA continues to encourage Oregonians to wear masks in indoor public settings as the state continues to fight the impacts of the Delta variant and prepares to face the even more transmissible Omicron variant.
