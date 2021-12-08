ONTARIO — A program aimed at reducing harm for people with substance use disorders that began in 2020 has been so successful that more than 15,000 syringes have been collected. Furthermore, according to information from Angie Sillonis, public information officer for the Malheur County Health Department, more than 3,100 sharps have been exchanged for new ones since the program began. She further broke this down stating that there were 1,590 in 2020 and 1,850 in 2021.
The Health Department started its needle exchange initiative in about March of 2020, with an official stating at the time that the measure was aimed at reducing infections and allowing for the chance to educate people in an environment that is non-judgmental, supportive, as well as free and anonymous.
In response to complaints of sharp and syringe litter in local parks and on streets, the agency aimed to get large disposal containers set up throughout the area. According to a news release on Dec. 1, Malheur County Health Department Director Sarah Poe contracted a local welding company in October of 2020 to make those containers for “significantly less money” than they cost elsewhere. The containers were then installed in various locations throughout the county. A peer team with the health department worked with local businesses and landowners to strategically place the bins. They were placed at Mallard Grocery in Ontario, Valley Family Health Care parking lot in Vale and near the railroad underpass in Nyssa. The bin installed in mid-winter in Nyssa was filled and collected within a matter of three weeks, according to Hannah Roy, peer support specialist.
“It’s expensive to dispose of sharps – for people with diseases like diabetes, not just people with substance use disorders,” she said in the news release. “Some were breaking the tips off, burying them, etc., thinking that made them safe. It didn’t.”
The bins are open for people to dispose of sharps around the clock. Full sharps containers can also be taken to the health department for safe disposal.
The peer team offers service hours in order for people to receive new, clean supplies, with the aim of preventing blood-borne infections, such as hepatitis C, or other medical maladies that can happen from using a dirty needle.
While not everyone who uses sharps is doing so for substance abuse, the health department does offer a peer-based program that connects people to care, resources and services before or after an overdose, infection or other related health-issue. One of those services is certified recovery mentors who can help get Naloxone for people who use drugs or have a history of use, as well as other services.
Walk-ins are welcome for the syringe exchange during business hours at the health department. The department is at 1108 S.W. Fourth St.
For more information, call the Health Department at (541) 212-5206.
