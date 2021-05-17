More than 12K ballots have yet to be returned

VALE
Fewer than 5,000 of the 17,077 registered voters had dropped off ballots that were tallied by 3:30 p.m. today by Malheur County Clerk Gayle Trotter and her staff. According to the clerk, that outcome so far equates to 27.9% of voters (or 4,764 to be exact) having returned ballots for the 2021 District Director Election. Tuesday is Election Day, however, and ballot boxes are open until 8 p.m., giving the remaining 12,313 voters a chance to still cast their ballots.
It’s noteworthy that it’s too late to drop them in the mail, as postmarks don’t count; additionally, they can not be dropped at the county clerk’s office.
This leaves one of four official ballot boxes. Depending on where voters will be today, they can find them in Vale, Ontario, Nyssa and Jordan Valley.
One thing to note about Vale’s official ballot drop box: the location has changed since the last election. While the box is still at the Malheur County Courthouse on the corner of C and Bryant streets in Vale, it is now located in the parking lot behind the courthouse, as a drive-up box.
Other boxes are outside the Ontario Community Library, 388 S.W. Second Ave., the Nyssa City Library, 319 Main St., Nyssa; and across from the U.S. Post Office in Jordan Valley on the county right-of-way on Yturri Boulevard.
