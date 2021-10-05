Editor’s note: Reader comments continue to pour in about late Argus Observer reporter Larry Meyer.
I am thankful for Larry Meyer’s contributions to the western Treasure Valley. As the past leader of the OSU Malheur Experiment Station, I had the privilege of working on agricultural and environmental problems and their possible solutions. The payoff for research is effective outreach. The Argus has been a strong communication ally for decades. Over the years many different issues, problems, solutions, and opportunities needed to be communicated. Every year there are new results and improvements. Larry was exceedingly helpful in publicizing station events, reporting on meetings, and communicating results to wide audiences. He always made time to listen carefully and was generous in his time. He sat attentively through hundreds of meetings of grower groups, the Malheur and Owyhee watershed councils, OSU station and extension events, and so much more. I am thankful for Larry’s patience, thoughtfulness, care, and accuracy. I miss Larry.
— Clint Shock
I was just thinking about Larry Meyer and how he covered “all the news that is news.” I remember him doing stories that included my kids when they were in ballet recitals, 4-H at the county fair, and various school activities. Not exactly the “big” topics, but he showed up, and he treated them as if they were important.
— Holly Hutchinson
I was very sad to hear of Larry’s passing... He was a year behind me at Nyssa High School. We weren’t close friends, but we always shared a “hello” every time we passed, since our names were so close.......Larry Meyer/Larry Miner.
He worked for your paper a long time and, I’m sure, will be greatly missed. Condolences to his Family and may he rest in peace.
— Larry Miner
So sorry to hear of Larry’s passing. Since 2012 when I first went on the wheat growers board, Larry would call me a couple times a year with farm related questions, usually regarding Oregon wheat production. After he had gleaned the information for his article from me he would almost always want my opinion on other things related to agriculture. He had a genuine interest in our local issues. He also attended our annual county meetings and always did an excellent job in his reporting of the event. I’m sure he will be missed by all.
— Dana Tuckness, local farmer and vice-chairman for Oregon Wheat Commission
I am so sorry to hear about Larry Meyer’s passing. I feel like I have lost a great friend. I cannot imagine the loss that all of you at the Argus must feel. I am sure he will be missed among all of you, as he will also be missed by me. Being a retired nurse, I had to learn to read the handwriting of so many doctors and Larry had them all beat, yet he never forgot what he wrote and was great at remembering everything you told him. He was a tremendous support to Veteran Advocates of Ore-Ida. I was so honored to have him interview me when I received the “Educator of the Year.” I still have that article that he wrote about me and now it will mean even more to me, as there will never be another Larry Meyer.
— Charlene Pelland
He was “fair and balanced” as Fox News would say. I enjoyed his articles and personal insights. His perspectives helped me better understand our community and in seeing both sides of the myriad challenges our community wrestles with. May Larry rest In the peace and comfort of our God.
— Tom Greco
My heart goes out to you and everyone who knows and loves Larry. We have always enjoyed his stories and I know I speak for the entire CAIA membership when I say how grateful we were for his willingness to sit down with citizens and learn about the oil and gas issue there in Payette County. He was a champion for the truth with a gift for articulating the facts and emotions of complex stories for your readers. He will be sorely missed.
On behalf of my husband Jason and myself — and all of CAIA — please accept our deepest condolences and fervent prayers for peace and healing after this tremendous loss.
— Shelley Brock, president, Board of Directors, Citizens Allied for Integrity and Accountability
I hope Larry died easy. We were co-workers at the Argus for 13 years, both joining the news staff in 1977. It was during the last days at the drafty old brick building along Southwest 4th Avenue, near downtown. We used typewriters to compose our “copy” double-spaced on half sheets of newsprint. After editing, the stories were transported by a moving belt from the newsroom to the next room where a technical staff converted them to the tickertape used in the soon-to-be-obsolete printing process. Moving to the brand new current location was exciting. Everything was new, and the newsroom was one of the first local businesses to computerize. Chris Moore was our Editor, Ann Crosby the Wire Editor, and we welcomed various fellow reporters and editors over the years. Larry’s job meant a lot to him, he always tried to do his best, and he cared about the people and the towns he served. May he rest in peace.
— Deborah Dunn, former Argus Reporter and Independent-Enterprise editor
