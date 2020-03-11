VALE — There was only one change for the Malheur County Primary Election ballot after the Tuesday filing deadline for the May 19 election.
Ron Jacobs, county water master, added his name to the list of people running for county commissioner that includes incumbent Larry Wilson and Jim Mendiola on the Republican side.
Byron Shock has filed for the position as a Democrat, and as he has nobody running against him, will not be on the ballot until November.
On the state level the big news is that there are 18 people who have filed for the U.S. House Seat being vacated by Greg Walden. Seven are seeking the Democratic nomination for the General Election and 11, including Cliff Bentz, of Ontario, are seeking the Republican nomination.
Closer to home, State Rep. Mark Owens, will not face a challenge for his District 60 seat in the Oregon House in the Primary, but two Democrats will be vying to face him in the General Election: Isabelle Fleuraud, of Hines, and Betty Spell of John Day, are on the Democratic Ballot in the Primary.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.