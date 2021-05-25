FRUITLAND
People in rural Idaho who need emergency health care now have access to some of the same top health experts as patients in Boise. St. Luke’s Health System is expanding virtual care services to more emergency departments, including Fruitland’s.
Patients who are there or in St. Luke’s emergency departments in Nampa, Wood River, McCall, Mountain Home, Magic Valley, Jerome, Meridian and Boise will be able to connect with new virtual neurologists, behavioral health providers, pediatricians, social worker, critical care and nursing support specialists, along with emergency physicians and nursing teams at the St. Luke’s Virtual Care Center in Boise.
Over the past year, St. Luke’s has relied on more virtual services and even expanded some programs. The health care organization started with pilot projects that turned out to be so successful at improving patient outcomes at lower costs, that St. Luke’s decided to put the programs in place permanently. One of those programs is the new virtual services provided in all nine of its emergency departments in Idaho.
Live, two-way cameras, remote patient monitoring equipment and electronic health records connect physicians and specialists at the Boise VCC with emergency department rooms to support diagnosis and treatment of patients often hundreds of miles and many mountain passes away.
The VCC physicians and nurses provide virtual bedside consultations and extended support. They can monitor patients’ vital signs, closely watch critical patients to support onsite caregivers, do medication checks, order tests as needed, read results and provide needed expertise. The real-time access can make all the difference in helping to determine if a patient can be safely discharged home, managed at a local hospital, stabilized prior to transport or appropriately transferred for a higher level of care.
The necessary equipment and technology have been installed, and expanded virtual services are expected to be rolled out to all sites over the next several months. Wood River and Nampa are the first to formally come online, followed by McCall, Fruitland, Elmore, Jerome, Magic Valley, Meridian and Boise.
“These expanded emergency department services are such an important effort to standardize care across all St. Luke’s emergency departments,” said Krista Stadler, St. Luke’s Health System senior director of telehealth.
“Having real-time videos consults with St. Luke’s pediatricians and stroke neurologists will undeniably add value to a patients ED visit and help to drive exceptional care at our Wood River hospital,” added Dr. Terry Ahern, SLWR Emergency Department Medical Director.
St. Luke’s Virtual Care Center opened in August of 2018 after years of gradual expansion within certain areas of care. It was the region’s first “virtual hospital,” designed to provide access to top specialty and emergency providers given historic clinician shortages and the region’s rural character. Located inside St. Luke’s Plaza in downtown Boise, the 35,000-square-foot center is a high-tech hub where a 24/7 centralized medical team of up to 350 clinicians and specialists use technology care for patients at clinics, hospitals and homes throughout Idaho and Eastern Oregon.
Telehealth has existed for years at St. Luke’s, but has consistently evolved into a vital part of all services, particularly in the last year during the COVID-19 pandemic. More than 200,000 clinic visits have been conducted via telehealth since March 2020.
