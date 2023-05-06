More free libraries available throughout Ontario

This is one of five ‘Take one leave one’ area book boxes in Ontario.

 Leslie Thompson | Argus Observer

ONTARIO — After reading an article in Wednesday’s edition about Little Free Libraries throughout the Western Treasure Valley, Argus reader Cindi Herren, a teacher at Alameda Elementary, reached out to inform the community about other, nonaffiliated ‘take one leave one’ libraries, referred to as area book boxes.

Herren said she began dropping books off several years ago at such places around Ontario.



