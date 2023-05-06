More free libraries available throughout Ontario

ONTARIO — After reading an article in Wednesday’s edition about Little Free Libraries throughout the Western Treasure Valley, Argus reader Cindi Herren, a teacher at Alameda Elementary, reached out to inform the community about other, nonaffiliated ‘take one leave one’ libraries, referred to as area book boxes.
Herren said she began dropping books off several years ago at such places around Ontario.
“There seemed to be such a need, and because I am an educator, I understand the power of getting a book into the hands of our kids,” said Herren.
Subsequently, she started a project to create accessible book boxes for the kids in the community with the help of her father-in-law, Ron Turner, and “some very generous friends.” Since then, they have set up a number of boxes throughout the Ontario community.
“Our hope is that people feel free to take a book or two, or perhaps drop a book or two off,” said Herren.
‘Take one leave one’ area book boxes throughout Ontario include:
• The Herren Residence, the corner of Southwest Second Avenue and Southwest 11th Street — sponsored by the Turner kids;
• Giggles and Grace Day Care, near the Alameda Apartments, 1260 S.W. Eighth Ave. — sponsored by St. Paul’s Lutheran Church/Jan Dinsmore;
• Lion’s Park / Ontario Recreation District Splash Park area — sponsored by Les and Merie Linegar;
• Alameda Elementary, 1252 Alameda Drive — sponsored by the Kee Family; and
• The DeLong/Garrett Residence, the corner of Southwest second Street and Southwest eighth Avenue — sponsored by Four River’s Vet Clinic/ Dr. Erin Robinson.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.