ONTARIO — “We suspect there may be some other items that are not present.”
Ontario Police Chief Steven Romero provided an update over the phone on Friday of an audit of the agency’s evidence room which took place over the past week.
In addition to not finding $900 in cash that is supposed to be returned to a victim business now that court cases tied to that evidence have wrapped up, Romero said that “random sampling of cases” indicate other items may be missing.
“However, until we do phase 2, there is no way we absolutely definitively know that,” the chief said.
The first phase was having an independent audit team from the Oregon Association of Chiefs of Police conduct the audit. This was done from July 12-16, during which time they “conducted physical searches, did random sampling of cases to measure accuracy and efficiency and they assisted with reconfiguration of the evidence room, as best they can for now.”
“There is still a lot of work to be done,” Romero said.
He said the audit team is still working on its written report which will document and identify deficiencies they found, ranging from procedural to structural. While he didn’t know when they might have it, Romero’s hope was that they would try to get it to him “sooner rather than later.” This is because the sooner he has that in hand, the sooner they can move to the second phase.
As the second phase will cost more money, the chief will need to go to the Ontario City Council for approval of how the city will pay for another audit, which he still prefers be done by an outside agency. The council’s next meeting is July 27, and Romero isn’t certain he’ll have the written report by then.
“If I don’t get an OK for funding to get the auditors to come back and assist, then it will have to be internal,” Romero said.
This would consist of the chief, his lieutenant and select staff, he said.
“But that will be more costly and will take away resources that we can’t really afford to take away from other units,” the chief explained.
Although still waiting for the results, Romero said he is in the process of writing a proposal to the council, which will include an agenda report and proposed resolution.
“From my professional view over 16 years, a lot of our deficiencies at Ontario Police Department are pretty obvious: lack of technology, no cameras, no digital tracking like key cards or fobs, we’re still on a padlock and key system here,” he said.
Romero reminded that he’s only been here two years — “not enough time to fix every problem” — and stated that his initial focus was on safety equipment for his team, which he calls “life-and-death infrastructure, equipment and training.” However, he pointed out there are multiple areas of concern within the department, including “old and inadequate” radios, technology, RMS system and police facility.
“We’re an old place that needs a lot of updating,” Romero said. “And we do the best with what we’ve got and as we come across problems, we respond as best we can with the capacity and resources we have.”
And while money is a barrier preventing him from just going out and improving infrastructure, at least one citizen wants to help. Romero said that a local business owner upon hearing about the evidence room situation, “called and offered to provide monetary assistance to allow me to put cameras in there.”
He intends to take the person up on the offer, but has to get it approved through the council, first.
However, he stated that he “greatly appreciates” that type of community support, saying it is significant and “an awesome compliment” when community members offer support for public safety.
What does phase 2 entail?
Not locating the missing evidence, Romero said, “puts me in a much more accelerated crunch.”
In the second phase, they will have to purge items in custody that are no longer relevant evidence and unclaimed property. He noted “there are over 20,000 evidence tags in there.”
Purging the room will not only give them a secondary chance to search for evidence, it will help make more room, as Romero estimates they will “be out of space for storage within six months.”
The likelihood a secondary search will turn up the missing evidence is fairly low.
“We estimate about 10% probability of locating the evidence,” he said.
The only items that would require searching are “sealed and cases from way prior.”
“At this point we don’t see the likelihood or probability that it was placed into an old sealed evidence bag, which are the only items that weren’t physically searched, as I understand it,” Romero said.
Results of that secondary search could spur other action items in the second phase, he said. This includes “a more complete administrative investigation, quite possibly a criminal investigation, and a reconfiguration of how we staff that evidence room.”
Romero emphasized that the evidence room is staffed with a part-time person, which is “in no way adequate staffing for the evidence room.” The chief says that employee stays busy just taking in items and logging them, tracking them, storing them, sending them out for forensic analysis and taking them back in.
“Those are all very long steps,” he said.
Purging and disposing of items they are required to hold on to long-term has been neglected, Romero said.
“And it eats up all of our space,” he said, adding that there were some bulk items, too. “Years and years of stuff.”
