Moonlight Madness happening now in Vale

Griffin Hewitt

Nov 18, 2022

VALE — Needing to start your holiday shopping early? The City of Vale is having its Moonlight Madness event today from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Vale City Manager Todd Fuller informed the newspaper of the goings-on in an email received on the morning of Nov. 18.

"The streets will be filled with patrons and many businesses stay open late and host other local artists and vendors inside their shops," said Fuller.

He said that while the event is scheduled to go until 8 p.m., "a few others" are staying open until 10 p.m.

More information can be found on Facebook at: https://bit.ly/valemoon.
