Monthly city cleanup hosted by Kiwanis Club starts earlier due to heat

ONTARIO — Those who would like to participate in this month’s city cleanup event hosted by the Kiwanis Club of Ontario will find an earlier start time than usual.
Due to the extreme heat expected on Saturday, the start time will be 8 a.m. and the activity will go through noon, with participants able to come and go as they please.
Check in will be on the west side of Jackson’s, near Albertsons, on Southwest Fourth Avenue.
Those who participate will go at their own pace, as this is not a group activity. Participants will need to provide their own transportation and will need to sign a waiver and grab gear, including hand sanitizer, at the check-in station.
Garbage can be brought back to the check-in area and discarded in the dumpster near there.
Participants are encouraged to bring plenty of water and wear proper clothing for the weather, as well as post photos of their work on social media.
For future opportunities, watch the club’s Facebook page. For questions or more information, email Guy Blair at gwblair52@comcast.net.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.