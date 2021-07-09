Monthly city cleanup hosted by Kiwanis Club starts earlier due to heat

Members of Friends of the Owyhee and the Kiwanis Club of Ontario pause for a photo at a table set up at the West Park Plaza in December of 2020. 

 Photo courtesy of Sammy Castonguay

ONTARIO — Those who would like to participate in this month’s city cleanup event hosted by the Kiwanis Club of Ontario will find an earlier start time than usual.

Due to the extreme heat expected on Saturday, the start time will be 8 a.m. and the activity will go through noon, with participants able to come and go as they please.

Check in will be on the west side of Jackson’s, near Albertsons, on Southwest Fourth Avenue.

Those who participate will go at their own pace, as this is not a group activity. Participants will need to provide their own transportation and will need to sign a waiver and grab gear, including hand sanitizer, at the check-in station.

Garbage can be brought back to the check-in area and discarded in the dumpster near there.

Participants are encouraged to bring plenty of water and wear proper clothing for the weather, as well as post photos of their work on social media.

For future opportunities, watch the club’s Facebook page. For questions or more information, email Guy Blair at gwblair52@comcast.net.

Tags

Load comments