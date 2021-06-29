Money would go back to state if project washed out

ONTARIO — A nonprofit in charge of disbursing state funds for Project Turnkey said that if a proposed project gets off the ground and ends up not working out, money will go back to the state. This is in contrast to what Gus Morales, executive director of EUVALCREE, told attendees of a public hearing at Four Rivers Cultural Center last week.
At Friday’s meeting, Morales mistakenly told the audience that if the project to convert Ontario’s Red Lion Inn & Suites into a non-congregate shelter went ahead and ended up not being sustainable, he would be able to sell the property purchased for $3.5 million, then a steering committee would decide how the money could be used for other services EUVALCREE provides its clients.
However, in an email on Monday morning, Megan Loeb, program officer for Oregon Community Foundation, clarified what would happen if the non-congregate shelter ended up washing out.
“Per the Oregon Legislature’s directive, should the hotel no longer be used for shelter or housing by Euvalcree, and another organization does not assume that function, Euvalcree will be required to sell the hotel, with the proceeds returned to the state,” Loeb said.
Following Friday’s public hearing, City Councilor Eddie Melendrez, who attended the hearing, wrote Morales, telling him that even after the hearing, with the project being presented shortly before the June 30 timeline there were “still a lot of unanswered questions.”
He further told Morales that he was looking forward to hearing what feedback he received from more community members and businesses in the project area.
This was because during the meeting, at the request of other business owners nearby the project, Morales said he would spend time before the council’s special meeting gathering more feedback.
Morales wrote Melendrez back stating that EUVALCREE was “more than conscious that the majority of the city councilors are not in support of this project and or have concerns. … In this work, timing is everything. This includes having the right leaders, resources and urgency. If any one of those is missing, then a project success rate significantly drops.”
Friday’s public hearing was held by EUVALCREE at the request of the Ontario City Council to garner feedback from the community.
The council is slated to make a decision based upon that hearing tonight.
A special meeting will begin at 6 p.m. in the council chambers at Ontario City Hall, 444 S.W. Fourth St.
