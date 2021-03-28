Mom pens book on 'the Airport Kid’

ONTARIO
It will be three years ago on June 3 that 9-year-old Cash Troyer, a well-known and beloved local youth, and his 7-year-old half-brother Grady, from La Grande, drowned while on a recreational outing with their father on the Grande Ronde river in Wallowa County.
As the saying goes, “time heals all wounds,” and it is her faith in God that has carried her through, according to Cash’s mother, Toiresa Frazier, of Payette.
But it was not that healing process that lead her to penning a new book that is written from Cash’s perspective about his knowledge of and adventures at the airport. Rather, it was a sense of “pride to be able to carry on his love of aviation and sharing with others,” Frazier said in an interview earlier this month.
Better known as “the Airport Kid,” Cash was a regular fixture at the airport since moving to the area with his mom at age 5. He spent every moment that he wasn’t in school at the airport, as his grandfather, Tom Frazier, owns Frazier Aviation, the airport’s fixed-base operator, where his mother also works.
Like a super-sponge, Cash soaked up every detail about the pilots, the planes, where they were coming from or going to, the Bureau of Land Management’s single-engine air tanker base, equipment at the airport and more. His knowledge was so vast and he took being at the airport so seriously that Cash was often allowed to help out at events. This included leading planes to their respective parking spots during the total solar eclipse in 2017 and, even, leading tours for students at aviation field days and STEM events, including 110 third-graders from Payette, during which he got to take students inside a jet and explain to them what he knew about the instruments and equipment.
That profound knowledge of aviation is front and center in his mother’s new children’s book, “Cash’s Flight Plans & Adventures.” Written as if Cash was telling you the story himself, the book is full of interesting facts about his knowledge of the airport and, in an interactive way, poses questions to the readers throughout.
Through the course of the summer in 2020, Frazier said she started thinking about the opportunity and adventure that Cash got to experience and how much he loved to share with friends who would listen. That is why she chose to write the book in first-person, she said, to share his enthusiasm with the reader.
The book is not for beginning readers, as Frazier intended it for parents to read to their children, and wanted it to be interesting.
She wanted it to be “not so simple it was boring — but captivating,” she said.
The book is full of interesting facts, such as how helicopters can be used to remove moisture from the air over orchards.
Keeping track of adventures
When they first moved to the area, Cash took a picture of himself on his first helicopter ride and made a little book in school with it, according to Toiresa Frazier. In those pages, he kept track of what was happening at the airport, she said, adding that those writings always had an element of adventure.
She said the pilots and fire crews at the BLM base always had fun when Cash would visit, and there was some “neat bonding” time included. One of those times, Frazier recalled, was Cash’s last full summer at the airport. A crew guy she described as “big and burly” was always messing with his airplane. And one day he was polishing brass fittings with a Dremel. After getting permission, Cash spent two hours in the heat learning everything about that task he could. In talking about the experience with his mom afterward, something the man had told him stood out.
“He told Cash, ‘It doesn’t mater what it is, but if you take a skill and do it well, you’ll always have a job.”
For Cash, at 9, that skill was learning everything he could about aviation.
“This was his thing,” Frazier said, adding that he was so active and engaged no matter what he was doing, even if it was hanging out with his dad while plowing and mowing. “He was in the middle of everything and wanted to know.”
His mother said he had an intense focus when he was learning but also loved picking up on nuances of humor, which is present throughout the book.
That knowledge wasn’t about bragging or boasting, she said. Rather, Cash loved to share his experience with everyone — even his classmates — because to him that was the most exciting thing.
Cash’s third-grade teacher understood where he was coming from as she had previously worked as a wildlife firefighter, according to Frazier.
“On the first day of school, Cash wore a BLM shirt,” she said, and that started a conversation and the two bonded that way. “If they were outside and a plane would fly by, she’d ask ‘What kind of plane is that, Cash?’”
As a result, the aforementioned field trip for the third-graders at Payette was created for his classmates.
“It was fun for Cash for the students to see him in his element, and they could see he wasn’t making it up,” Frazier said.
When asked whether the new book might make it into hands of future students who get to tour the airport during STEM aviation days — typically co-organized by Nickie Shira with the Malheur County ESD, and Barbara Brody at the OSU Extension Office — Frazier said that might be a possibility. She said she definitely wants to work with them to do some more STEM camps.
‘Are you ready for tomorrow?’
One of Cash’s favorite sayings was a question: “Are you ready for tomorrow?” Frazier said she thinks about that at least a couple of times a day.
The profound impact of that statement, she said, is realizing that you’ve always got to be “planning on down the road as best you can.”
“That’s something we all have embraced,” she said.
This includes Shira and Brody, who always included Cash in projects and experiments during the STEM field days, and since his death have continued to include him, such as dedicating the 2019 STEM camps to his memory.
Others in the community have continued to honor Cash, too. This includes former Ontario Municipal Airport manager Dan Beaubien who helped get that grass strip at the airport named in his honor, something that was done in a formal dedication by the city, as well as a permanent rock memorial dedicated in 2018 just outside of Frazier Aviation that reads ‘Cash Preston Lee Troyer Runway.’
Treasure Valley Community College, which has an aviation program, has also carried on his memory with the creation of the Cash Preston Lee Troyer Memorial Scholarship to help out future pilots who need financial assistance.
Inside Frazier Aviation, Cash is also memorialized. Hanging on the wall near the entryway, his favorite saying is emblazoned over a silhouette that appears to be Cash in the pedal plane his grandfather bought him for his 3rd birthday; his leather flight jacket — a gift from Oregon Sen. Betsy Johnson who had met Cash several times; and a photo of Cash in that jacket with the words ‘In Living Memory,’ and his birth and death dates printed on it. Next to his photo is his framed eulogy, which was written by Parker Lucas, a pilot he met during his days spent at the airport.
Part of that eulogy was used as the foreward in Frazier’s book. In it Lucas poignantly describes the “cool kid in a flight suit” as having “an incredible passion for aviation,” and as “a happy soul in a league of his own, who received his wings too soon.”
