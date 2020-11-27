Mom and pop stores ready for holiday shoppers

ONTARIO
Commercially, all the focus during Black Friday is on the big box stores and other large retailers who compete with ever-larger discounts and sales to draw the crowds in.
While some large retailers push the envelope on those sales, small retailers try to gain ground in that market competition beyond the Friday after Thanksgiving. Some of those small businesses continue to claim the Saturday after as their day — Small Business Saturday — to draw shoppers through the door, and gain some of the economic windfall that can come with the holiday shopping period.
And a lot of those small businesses offer their special prices to their customers, who retailers hope will recognize the value of the small stores in their communities, not just during the holiday season, but year round.
“Small businesses are the backbone of our local economies,” is a statement published by the Treasure Valley Community College Small Business Development Center, in a Small Business Saturday promotion. “They create an atmosphere that is unique to our communities and give community members a point of local connection and common experience.”
Nyssa Mercantile is one of the town’s newest businesses, having been open for a little more than a year. Owner Liz Haun said she would have all her Christmas decorations on sale for Small Business Saturday, and will also discount her regular merchandise.
“It’s been a roller coaster,” she said of her experience. “But a good one.”
Haun said despite the pandemic business has been good.
“People still have to fix their homes,” she said.
At Oregon Trail Hobbies and Gift, co-owner Cheryl Cruson said she would also have holiday merchandise for sale. “We’re open and ready for business,” she said. “We appreciate the customers that shop locally.”
Both businesses are two of the participants in Shop Four Rivers, an initiative to support local merchants, joining 24 others. The initiative is in the form of an electronic gift card redeemable at any of the participating merchants,
Shop Four Rivers is focused on growing the local economic base and keeping keeping local dollars local, funneling them to local merchants, the literature states.
Anthony Smith, Oregon State director for the National Federal of Independent Business, said small businesses need help during these trying times.
“Once again, our small businesses need some help to get them though tough times.” Smith said. “Small business Saturday is a great opportunity to do just that. Realistically though, they’re going to need our support for more than just one day this year.”
“If we want our small businesses to survive the pandemic, we have to buy them some more time,” Smith continued. “They can make it with our help, this his holiday season, give the gift that gives twice by shopping small.”
