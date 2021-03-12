WESTERN TREASURE VALLEY
Saint Alphonsus Health System’s newest mobile mammography unit is now serving patients in the lower Treasure Valley, having been launched at the first of March.
“Stella” the name given to the bus replaced “Nellie Belle,” the Health System’s oldest coach, joining “Lola” its other mobile unit.
About one in eight women and one in 833 men are at risk of developing breast cancer in their lifetime, according to stats from Breast Cancer.org.
Additionally, about 43,600 women in the U.S. are expected to die in 2021 from breast cancer, the site states.
Both have been fitted with the latest 3D technology.
This week, the unit was in Vale and Fruitland and will return to Fruitland Elementary school March 29.
There are other stops planned between now and then.
This includes on Monday, when staff will take the mobile unit to the Weiser Senior Center, 115 E. Main St. On March 17, Stella will be at Valley Family Health on Southwest Fourth Avenue in Ontario; and one of the units will be at Valley Family Health, Payette, 1441 NE 10 Ave., on March 24.
The coaches are funded by Festival of Trees and thee primary mission is to provide breast cancer screening in remote areas, which do not have mammography resources readily available.
To make an appointment, call (208) 367-8787.
