ONTARIO
COVID-19 testing came to Bi-Mart in Ontario’s parking lot on Thursday with the help of a mobilized medical facility.
Standing just outside of Valley Family Health Care’s Mobile Access Care unit, Ben Murray, C.O.O., explained how this mobile medical unit has been very useful in smaller and rural communities.
He said that this unit is used approximately four days a week and has been used for routine medical examinations like sports physicals. Murray also said that this unit transported a pediatrician to Baker City as there is no practicing pediatrician in Baker City.
Touring the inside of the unit, Murray pointed out that there is both a medical and dental station within. He also pointed out that the artwork adorning the walls is from local artists and photographers.
Outside of the unit, at least two vehicles utilizing the mobile site for COVID-19 testing arrived as the Argus asked the medical personnel on site, Vanessa Turrentine, for more information about how many people are tested on average when the mobile site is set up.
“We see about 30 people,” said Turrentine.
She went on to explain that this unit will be stationed up in Cambridge soon.
“We’ve got a lot of plans for this unit,” explained Turrentine.
Valley Family Health Care also has a “rapid testing” procedure, however, Turrentine said that rapid testing is not done at the mobile unit, but it is done at their clinic in Ontario.
