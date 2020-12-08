ONTARIO
“It was kind of last minute,” said Christian Cooke, Mobile Access Care Unit (MAC) driver and on-site assistant with Valley Family Health Care in a phone interview on Monday afternoon.
He was speaking with the newspaper while on site at the new location of free drive-up testing clinic in the Elks Memorial Baseball Field parking lot.
Cooke said that the Mobile Access Care Unit typically sets up in the Bi-Mart parking lot in Ontario, but those COVID testing sites are “kinda random” in terms of not having a set schedule, either on a weekly or monthly basis.
He went on to explain that the new location is the start of a weekly free testing program that is being conducted by Valley Family Health Care using the facility’s mobile unit.
Cooke said that they will be at the new location every Monday from 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.
Cooke said that there were not as many people showing up for tests as expected but attributed the lower than anticipated turnout to the change in locations and expects that more people will show up in the coming weeks.
Malheur County Health Department will be offering free testing from noon to 4 p.m. today at the firehouse at Ontario Municipal Airport.
