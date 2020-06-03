PAYETTE COUNTY — A man floating on the Payette River was separated from his group on Tuesday night, causing his party to contact the Payette County Sheriff’s Office.
According to an email from Payete County Sheriff’s Lt. Andy Creech, deputies responded to the area, and were unable to locate the man initially, however, were later able to locate him on land, and not by rescue boat.
In addition, “it looks like he was not seriously injured,” Creech said.
He also provided a warning to those considering recreating on the Payette River.
“The Payette County Sheriff’s Office and Office of Emergency Management have been monitoring the river levels on the Payette River,” Creech wrote. “The Payette River has been rising over the last week. Citizens who are recreating on the Payette River should monitor the river levels before boating or tubing on the river.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.